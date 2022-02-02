Regency at Monroe Seeks Help from State Senator to Press Engineering Claims About Toll Brothers
“By our estimates, Toll Brothers has made over $250 million at Regency… but it's not clear if the builder will take action to fix this water drainage/flooding or the road construction issues.””MONROE TWP, NJ, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency at Monroe Seeks Help from
— Stuart Goldstein, lead transition representative
State Senator to Press Engineering Claims About Toll Brothers
The Regency at Monroe Home Owners Association (HOA) announced today filing a written request with State Senator Linda Greenstein regarding oversight of Toll Brothers construction and water drainage plans, following several instances of home and street flooding in this 55+ adult community.
“Construction of our community began in 2001—and in over 20 years, we haven’t experienced street flooding that penetrated several resident homes,” said Stuart Goldstein, lead transition representative for the Regency HOA. “Our community manager and senior citizens were out in the rain, resorting to sandbags to safeguard homes threatened with rising water levels at a key street intersection.”
In the letter to Senator Greenstein, the HOA questioned the unusual circumstances that Phase 10 of Regency was not part of Toll Brother’s original home building plan. The community was substantially complete, when Toll bought a tree farm adjacent, but outside of the original property. They built 50 homes at the tree farm, which literally sits on a hill overlooking Regency. Rather than spend a $million plus to dig/install storm drainage pipes for one quarter of a mile down Englishtown-Spotswood road, Toll revised their plans to run the pipes down a
steep hill and through the backyard of residents. This, obviously, saved the builder substantial profit, but did it create a situation where the volume and speed of water drainage overwhelms the sewer system within the community?
The HOA is asking Senator Greenstein help in conjunction with negotiations going on regarding the transition of community control from the developer, Toll Brothers, to the Regency at Monroe HOA.
Senator Greenstein serves on the State Senate Committees on Environment & Energy, and Law & Public Safety. Goldstein pointed out the Senator has been a strong advocate for the nine or ten senior communities in Monroe Twp., which are located in her legislative district.
"We regret having to take this action," said Stuart Goldstein, lead spokesperson for the Regency HOA, "but it's not clear if the builder will take action to fix this water drainage/flooding or the road construction issues that have been identified by our engineering firm.
Goldstein explained, the HOA completed an engineering study last June, conducted by O&S Associates, a major independent firm. This study was given to Toll Brothers and identified $4.56 million in construction deficiencies in the final phases 9 & 10 of the Regency community. O&S Associates took over 30 core samplings of roadway (drilling asphalt) and found the road paving to be significantly uneven and lacking depth of asphalt. According to the engineers, the work completed by Toll is not consistent with the plan they submitted to the Township.
"The proper installation of roadways has a direct bearing on water drainage, sewers, the longevity of curbs (Aprons), and the overall safety of our senior residents. In addition, our engineers also raised concerns about the efficacy of Toll’s overall storm drainage plan. But Toll has dragged its feet in committing any course of action to address these issues.”
Builders must submit their water drainage plans to the State Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has general regulatory oversight of builders in New Jersey.
According to Goldstein, Regency at Monroe is the largest and likely most profitable adult community Toll Brothers has built in New Jersey (1,274 homes). "By our estimates, Toll Brothers has made over $250 million. They assured buyers in their marketing/selling of homes to build the community to the highest standards—standards they still tout on their website and other promotional materials."
Regency HOA Board is asking the Senator to help facilitate meetings with state agencies (DEP & DCA) to help protect our homeowners. “We believe there are also lessons to be learned here,” said Goldstein, “that may help identify legislative changes needed to clarify safeguards for home buyers, especially seniors on fixed incomes.”
“There have been other Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey that have had to take legal action to resolve issues like ours, including the Enclave in Freehold, Estates at Princeton Junction, the Enclave in Short Hills, Grove St Assoc in Jersey City, and the Hudson Tea Building in Hoboken,” Goldstein pointed out. “We hope our situation can be resolved amicably.”
“But we do worry if there’s a pattern? The Lehigh Valley News reported in 2013, Toll Brothers was hit with a $741,000 federal fine as a result of more than 600 Clean Water Act violations in 25 states (including NJ). The U.S. Department of Justice said: "The settlement required Toll Brothers to develop site-specific pollution prevention plans and conduct additional site inspections beyond those required by stormwater regulations. The company must also properly train construction managers and contractors on stormwater requirements and designate trained staff for each site.
Regency at Monroe is an adult community (55+) located in Monroe Township, N.J., with over 1,274 individual homes. The community, started in 2001, includes a clubhouse, pool, and golf course. A six-member homeowner Board of Trustees took over initial control and governance of the HOA in 2016. Toll Brothers gave up its seventh seat on the Board in 2019.
##########
Press Contacts:
Stuart Z Goldstein, Regency at Monroe HOA
609.203.5220
Zach950@gmail.com
Stephanie Harmon,
Lehigh Valley News: https://patch.com/pennsylvania/uppersaucon/toll-brothers-weyhill-estates-project-under-dep-scrutiny
STUART Z GOLDSTEIN
Regency at Monroe Homeowners Association
609-203-5220
email us here