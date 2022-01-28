Automated Retail Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Global Report and Forecast - 2030

AMR Logo

The continuous growth of these self-service machines such as kiosks, and the self-checkout system is increasing the overall growth of retail automation market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market focus has shifted from the manufacturers to the customers over the past few years. The need for customer satisfaction is rapidly rising. This change in business trends is one of the major driving forces of the automated retail market. Secondly, automation in retail helps the vendors for easy management.

The cost of the equipment is the only and major limiting factor of the automated retail market. High-tech kiosks with touch screen systems are the most recent innovations that are gaining popularity presently. Here lies the opportunity for touch screen automated products and devices, which have the capability of ruling the automated retail market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/390

On the basis of technology, the automated retail market is segmented into POS (point of sale) and supply chain automated products. POS is sub-segmented into kiosks, barcode readers, self-checkout systems, cash registers, bill/receipt printer, card reader, etc., and the supply chain includes electronic shelf label, belt conveyor, and logistics equipment. The most popular devices amongst all are card readers and bill printers. They dominate the market by their presence in small as well as hefty stores.

The automated retail market can also be segmented on the basis of technology. They are CAD (computer-aided designing), NCD (Numerically controlled devices), Robots and information technology. CAD is mostly used due to its high-tech applications.

On the basis of geography, the automated retail market is divided mainly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America has the highest market share due to the high rate of adoption of high technologies.

The top players of this market are Sanmina, Toshiba, Pricer, Leviton technologies, Data logic, first data and Fujitsu. Strategic alliances have been the key strategy for the automated retail market. Toshiba has entered into a strategic alliance with grand care systems for the manufacturing of different sensors.

Porter’s five forces model and SWOT analysis provides an overview of the automated retail market. The bargaining power of the buyer is relatively high, as the sellers are less concentrated over the buyers. The low concentration of the buyers leads to the weak bargaining power of the supplier. Additionally, the functional performance of the products offered by the suppliers shows a great resemblance and hence, the switching cost for the buyer becomes low and the buyer becomes price sensitive.

The threat of the substitutes remain low due to the underperformance of the substitute products over the industry-specific products. The intensity of rivalry is high due to the presence of numerous competitors in the industry.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/390

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Cloud Retail Market

2. Retail Automation Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.