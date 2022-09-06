CURV POS is the perfect addition for quick-service restaurants looking to increase sales and keep customers coming back
Curv is an all-in-one platform with all the digital tools restaurant owners need to simplify operations, process online orders, and reach new customers.
Customer’s growing demand for delivery restaurant food has led us to create an integrated technology platform to empower restaurant businesses to focus on what they do best: serving their customers.”GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point-of-sale (POS) systems are advancing, giving businesses greater flexibility, control, and intelligence than ever before. Businesses have moved from stationary payment readers to cloud-based POS systems. While this shift in technology is beneficial to businesses, it also comes with unavoidable drawbacks.
Research suggests that staffing, high operating food costs, and retaining customers are among the biggest pain points for restaurant owners. Many POS systems operate like smart devices, but providers do not give training and customer service is hard to connect with. Consequently, these solutions present ongoing challenges which result in poor service delivery, longer wait times, and dissatisfied customers.
While the average restaurant owner can spend anywhere between $1500 to $5000 on POS devices, POS systems with bulky hardware and on-site servers have hidden costs and maintenance fees that are expensive to upkeep. Even if a POS system is popular, if it lacks the ability to sync business operations and provide flexible pricing options, it will be hard to remain competitive in today’s market.
As restaurant businesses move forward, payment solutions providers must have the technology and tools they need to simplify operations, take orders, serve guests, and create opportunities to better engage local customers.
Curv is a POS system with online ordering that offers restaurants the ability to offer food delivery services with cost-effective pricing options. Transitioning to Curv’s innovative technology removes the barriers of traditional hardware, making it easier for business owners to take orders online, deliver touchless payment options, increase checkout speed, prevent order errors, and foster customer loyalty.
“Curv is dedicated to bringing innovative business and payment solutions to restaurants across the United States,” says Zachary Martinez, CEO of Curv. “Customer’s growing demand for delivery restaurant food has led us to create an integrated technology platform to empower restaurant businesses to focus on what they do best: serving their customers.”
The user-friendly platform and modern terminals have the capability to help manage all moving parts, including:
- Transparent pricing models: Whether a single-location or a famous chain, restaurant owners can pick from one of our pricing plans that best suits their business needs.
- Menu customization: Master menu offerings from wherever you are. Make menu updates from any terminal at the restaurant or anywhere else from smartphone devices.
- World-class customer service: Free training sessions with onboarding specialists to guide owners through the set-up process.
- Accept payments quickly and easily: Accept online, in-store, and contactless payments for smooth pick-up and delivery service.
- Set-up is on us: Switching from another POS to Curv is easy. We set-up the terminals so restaurant owners can start processing orders quickly.
- The first month is free: We offer the first month free so restaurant owners can try the platform and experience its unique features for themselves.
In an industry that is moving faster than before, Curv can bring seamless business and payment solutions to restaurants across the United States. To learn more, visit curvpos.com.
About Curv
Curv is a POS system solution that is on a mission to provide quick service, family-owned, and local restaurants with the tools they need to grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities. Backed by a team of world-class developers and professionals, Curv’s all-in-one platform is designed to take online orders, accept contactless payments, process and manage tips, streamline menu and employee management, and strengthen customer loyalty.
