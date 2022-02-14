Chlorophyll Water® (@ChlorophyllWater) Available at all Pura Vida (@PuraVidaMiami) Locations in South Florida

Join the Plant Powered Movement®, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater. For more information on Chlorophyll Water® visit ChlorophyllWater.com. Follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater.

Chlorophyll Water® available at all 10 locations in Aventura, Bay Harbor, Coral Gables, Design District, Edgewater, Ft Lauderdale, Miami Beach & West Palm Beach

…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water®] quickly sold out…the small company's product has been flying off of shelves.” — MSN Money

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chlorophyll Water®, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” is available at all 10 Pura Vida locations in Florida; Aventura, Bay Harbor, Coral Gables, Design District, Edgewater, Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, & West Palm Beach (with Brickell soon-to-open).

Created by husband and wife duo, Jennifer and Omer Horev, Pura Vida ( https://www.instagram.com/PuraVidaMiami ) is South Florida's go-to wellness driven all day cafe for fresh, organic and sustainable health food. (watch full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMVJ0NtZHvI ).

With a mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and anchor health and wellness-driven communities, Pura Vida has evolved into a Florida institution, a hub for like minded individuals in each South Florida community in which the brand folds itself into. Pura Vida boasts a quality-drive menu catered to help kick-start one’s day, offering an array of fresh juices and superfood smoothies, an extensive All-Day Breakfast Menu, organic acai bowls and Chlorophyll Water®.

Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Chlorophyll Water® is bottled at the source in Pennsylvania, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water® is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water® is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Noted by Goop for its detox properties, by Pop Sugar as a “potent antioxidant” and by women’s wellness website She Finds as an “anti-aging drink recommended by dermatologists”, Chlorophyll, the main ingredient in Chlorophyll Water®, has been reported to be the #1 ranked beauty ingredient for 2022 by WWD, while the Zoe Report, a website dedicated to beauty and wellness, declared “green is the new black,” Chlorophyll Water, the #1 nutrition trend to follow in 2022 to “boost immunity and energy.”

This past year, Chlorophyll Water® ( https://www.instagram.com/ChlorophyllWater ) has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 580 million mentions on TikTok. Many social media users are raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll - everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune-boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy.

With the surge in demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand [Chlorophyll Water®] quickly sold out…the small company's product has been flying off of shelves," according to MSN Money in an article entitled "Can't Find the Chlorophyll Water."

Chlorophyll Water® has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal" and adding that it contributes to "overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water® makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Health enthusiasts, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. Celebrity nutritionist Kelly Leveque shared to Harper’s Bazaar in an article entitled “Tips to Get a Flat Stomach-The Healthy” to “down chlorophyll.”

Yogi Approved, an online yoga and healthy lifestyle publication, stated, “Due to chlorophyll’s incredible nutritional value, sipping on liquid chlorophyll daily will [have] an advantageous effect in your overall skin health as this ‘super food’ is packed with a range of mighty nutrients.” The proposed nutrients in chlorophyll led Glamour magazine to publish an article called “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life” – with “potent anti-aging benefits,” the journalist stated that within a week of drinking liquid chlorophyll her energy increased and she experienced “an almost instantaneous change” to her face’s skin tone.

Registered Dietician Allie Gregg explains, “There are so many amazing benefits to drinking Chlorophyll Water®! It helps your liver function which improves detoxification, fights carcinogens, increases energy, helps to balance hormones, aids in weight loss and also fights cravings, reduces inflammation, increases and refreshes your body’s red blood cells, [works as a] natural internal deodorizer, and promotes anti-aging and glowing skin.”

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she's a "big fan of Chlorophyll Water®," stressing, "Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I've always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water®, especially if you don't consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Pura Vida has been serving Florida for over 10 years, helping to improve the health of Floridians through local, fresh, organic and natural products, aligning with Chlorophyll Water’s brand mission in building community around healthy living. (watch on Instagram Reels here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZjx4OPDXOS/ ).

Chlorophyll Water®:

Chlorophyll Water® is distributed in South Florida by Exclusive Brands Group. EBG is an all natural food and beverage distribution company servicing South Florida in Miami Dade and Broward counties.

Chlorophyll Water®

https://ChlorophyllWater.com/

namaste@ChlorophyllWater.com

1-833-CHL-PHYL

@ChlorophyllWater

https://www.instagram.com/ChlorophyllWater/

https://www.tiktok.com/@ChlorophyllWater

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ChlorophyllWater/

Chlorophyll Water® Available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RHVS53H

For more information on Pura Vida Miami:

https://www.PuraVidaMiami.com/

Chlorophyll Water® Available at all Pura Vida locations in South Florida