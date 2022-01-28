TechMood Announces the Launch of an Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social cause TechMood, which is seeking to create awareness around the use of technology and its impact upon people’s lives, is launching a crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo, with the aim to raise awareness about the interaction between technology and emotional health.

Inspired by the impact of technology on people’s daily lives, the TechMood founders decided to initiate this social cause to create awareness about how using and interacting with technology makes people feel, and to use these experiences to maximize individual happiness through utilizing technology now, and in the future.

TechMood was founded by three female filmmakers from the USA and Europe. The founders are Caroline J. Stussi (entertainment attorney & producer in Los Angeles), Heide Fliegner (aka Judith Jerome, former dean of film program & founder and CEO of Roll Call Pictures and Light Touch Dreams Studios), and Flávia Carvalho (former multimedia professor and current CEO of Scape Goat, inc). The founding members understand that technology impacts everybody’s daily lives, and they now want to explore how technology can be used to increase individual and collective happiness.

A company spokesperson said:

“We are very excited to launch this crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo and to bring this important issue to a wider audience in order to learn, develop and change.“

“We all use technology in our daily lives, but we do not take sides for or against its use. Instead, we are interested in asking questions and hearing about people’s individual experiences with technology.”

To start, the crowdfunding campaign for TechMood is seeking to raise $12,000 for 3 VIP interviews to be shared on its website (www.TechMood.org), which will be a contribution to this modern creative hub for this new community, where ideas and experiences can be expressed, shared and learned from. This will establish and enhance the message, spread and relatability of TechMood as it grows and moves forward.

A company spokesperson added:

“It is important to us as a social cause that we include VIPs to share their experiences with tech and how they balance health and technology in order to reach more people who can benefit from this information. This is what the funding campaign will assist with as we begin the journey on this exciting campaign.”

“We want to collaborate and integrate your ideas into the website and our projects, which we hope will be a fun and artistic experience for all who get involved. Come and be part of a new community and social cause that can change people's happiness.”

The Campaign funding page can be found via - https://igg.me/at/SocialCauseTechMood