Stairway at Harpster Access site now completed and open for use

The steel galvanized stairs to our new fishing access site at Harpster on the South Fork of the Clearwater River is now completed. In 2020, Idaho Fish and Game purchased this popular fishing site property from the Scott Family. Not only is this a popular site for fisherman it is also one of the more productive sites for our volunteer brood stock collection program. The concrete and galvanized steel stair design was chosen for the low maintenance and longevity for this site improvement. The stairs will provide a safer and easier access to the river for both sportsman and Idaho Fish and Game personnel that are collecting steelhead broodstock for our hatchery program.

Newly constructed Harpster Access area located along S. Fork Clearwater River!

Map of Harpster Access site along the S. Fork Clearwater River

Photo of Harpster Access stairway looking up toward parking area

Photos of Harpster Access stairway looking down toward S. Fork Clearwater River