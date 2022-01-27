Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,667 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Supports The FDA’s Decision To Limit Use Of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies To Treat COVID-19

Press Releases

01/27/2022

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Supports The FDA’s Decision To Limit Use Of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies To Treat COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 27, 2022

CONTACT:     Chris Boyle, Director of Communications

                        (860) 706-9654 – christopher.boyle@ct.gov

 

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Supports The FDA’s Decision

To Limit Use Of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies To Treat COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said Thursday that DPH supports the US Food and Drug Administration’s revision of the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments---Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (Casirivimab and Imdevimab).

The FDA revised its authorization for use of these treatments for patients who likely have been infected with or exposed to a COVID-19 variant that is susceptible to these treatments.

“Data reviewed by the FDA shows that these treatments are unlikely to be effective against the omicron variant,” Commissioner Juthani said. “These treatments are not authorized for use in the United States at this time.”

Commissioner Juthani added that monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 also known as SARS-CoV‑-‑2.

SARS-CoV‑-‑2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 which can mutate over time, resulting in certain variants such as omicron.

“The omicron variant is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of the cases in the United States as of mid-January,” Commissioner Juthani said. “Fortunately, there are several other therapiesincluding Paxlovid, Sotrovimab, Remdesivir, and Molnupiravir that are expected to work against the Omicron variant. These are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.”

DPH works with health care partners to target these medications to the most at-risk patients while allocations from the federal government are limited. These therapeutics are not currently at retail pharmacies. Availability and distribution is expected to increase in the coming months.

 

Commissioner Juthani said that monoclonal antibody treatments do not replace getting the COVID-19 vaccine which together with masking and testing are the best mitigation strategies against the virus.

 

 

-30-

You just read:

Connecticut Department Of Public Health Supports The FDA’s Decision To Limit Use Of Certain Monoclonal Antibodies To Treat COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.