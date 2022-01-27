PSD News Release: ARMED WOMAN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF DIVISION SPECIAL OPERATIONS SECTION, ENDING 2 HOUR BARRICADE SITUATION

HONOLULU – Deputy Sheriffs from the Sheriff Division Special Operations Section successfully disarmed and arrested a woman who created a dangerous barricade situation yesterday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, while enforcing a court-ordered writ of possession at a home in the Kailua area, Special Operations deputies encountered an armed woman who refused to leave the home. 48-year-old Quesada Santos had a bow and arrow in the drawn position pointed at the deputies and they noticed a machete laying on a nearby table. Deputies held position in the doorway of the home and began first responder negotiations to coax Santos to surrender. While talks were underway, other deputies outside established incident command and began securing the inner perimeter while they called for additional units and notified the Sheriff chain of command. They also retrieved less lethal equipment from their vehicles along with additional ballistic protection.

For nearly two hours Santos switched between the bow and arrow and the machete as deputies continued talking to her. She also wore swimming goggles in an apparent effort to limit effects of OC spray, if it was deployed. Deputies continually ordered her to place the weapon on the ground and surrender. Santos refused to comply, so deputies had no choice but to deploy foam rounds that hit her right forearm causing her to collapse the bow. At that point, deputies were able to enter the home and disarm her. She resisted arrest and became combative. An electric stun gun was used to gain compliance. Santos was taken into custody safely and with minimal injury. An ambulance was called to the scene to assess her injuries, but she refused care.

“The deputies who responded to this incident utilized their crisis intervention training to communicate with the subject and isolate her to minimize the threat to the public. By slowing down and applying good tactics, technology and resources, the deputies were able to bring about a successful resolution with only minor injuries to those involved,’ said Lanikoa Dobrowolsky, Sheriff Division First Deputy.

Public Safety Department Director Max Otani said, “This team did a fantastic job controlling the scene and bringing about a successful and safe end to the situation. I want to commend these deputies for their professionalism and for a job well done.”

Santos faces a charge of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

