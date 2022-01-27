Singleton-Scutari Resolution Condemns Anti-Semitism

Anti-hate resolution introduced on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Trenton – In light of recent attacks against the Jewish community locally and across the nation, Senator Troy Singleton and Senate President Nicholas Scutari introduced SCR-153, which would condemn all forms of anti-Semitism and reject attempts to justify anti-Jewish hatred.

“There is an urgent need to ensure the security and safety of Jewish communities. Anti-Semitic bigotry has existed for far too long in this country and the more recent anti-Jewish attacks on synagogues, including vandalism and intimidation have made sacred places unsafe for those of the Jewish faith,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “In 2019, the FBI reported that 60% of all religious-based hate crimes targeted the Jewish community. The rise in anti-Semitism must be addressed and those participating must be held accountable. Further, our Jewish brothers and sisters need to know we stand together against hate.”

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-Semitic incidents, including violent attacks that have no place in our society. There should be no tolerance for hate crimes or acts of bias that target people because of their Jewish faith. That’s not who we are as Americans,” said Senate President Nick Scutari (D-Union/Middlesex/Somerset). “We need to stand together and speak out in a unified voice condemning hateful behavior, words of prejudice and bias-related violence against anyone because of their race, religion or heritage.”

In a 2018 report, the Anti-Defamation League noted that in 2018 there were 1,979 anti-Semitic incidents against Jewish people and Jewish institutions, which included the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the deadliest attack on Jewish persons in American history where 11 worshippers were killed.