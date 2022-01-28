LocalBitcoins’ Mobile App Crosses 200,000 Download Milestone - 5 New Languages Added
LocalBitcoins’ popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has passed the 200,000 download mark as 5 more languages are added
The adoption is truly amazing. Just a few months after launching our popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android we’ve crossed the 200,000 download milestone.”HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app - available on Android and iOS in 19 different languages - has passed 200,000 downloads.
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
“The LocalBitcoins mobile app is currently available in 19 languages, the latest additions being Bengali, Hindi, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese. This demonstrates our commitment to delivering easy and inclusive access to cryptos for every single person around the world”, continued Jukka Blomberg.
The LocalBitcoins mobile application can be downloaded onto Android devices from Google Play, and iOS devices from the App Store.
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
Other