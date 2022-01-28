Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,690 in the last 365 days.

LocalBitcoins’ Mobile App Crosses 200,000 Download Milestone - 5 New Languages Added

LocalBitcoins’ popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet has passed the 200,000 download mark as 5 more languages are added

The adoption is truly amazing. Just a few months after launching our popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android we’ve crossed the 200,000 download milestone.”
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced that its mobile app - available on Android and iOS in 19 different languages - has passed 200,000 downloads.

“The adoption is truly amazing. Just a few months after launching our popular Bitcoin trading app for iOS and Android we’ve crossed the 200,000 download milestone”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer.

“The LocalBitcoins mobile app is currently available in 19 languages, the latest additions being Bengali, Hindi, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese. This demonstrates our commitment to delivering easy and inclusive access to cryptos for every single person around the world”, continued Jukka Blomberg.

The LocalBitcoins mobile application can be downloaded onto Android devices from Google Play, and iOS devices from the App Store.

About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

Contact
LocalBitcoins.com
press@localbitcoins.com

Download the App now for Android
Download the App now for iOS
LocalBitcoins Press Kit

Cecilia Alho
LocalBitcoins
press@localbitcoins.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LocalBitcoins’ Mobile App Crosses 200,000 Download Milestone - 5 New Languages Added

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.