Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,666 in the last 365 days.

The Difference Principle Launches New Services For Non-Profits

The Difference Principle, a non-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, is excited to announce new offerings specifically for non-profit agencies.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Difference Principle, a non-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee and parent company to two subsidiaries, is excited to announce new offerings specifically for non-profit agencies.

The Executive Management team at The Difference Principle have broadened their reach past their own subsidiaries and began offering various management and administrative solutions to other non-profit organizations, such as Startup, Accounting, Human Resources, Mergers and Strategic Alliances, Donor Management, and Consulting.

In 2014, The Difference Principle was founded for two reasons - - first, to provide a home for the administrative functions of several sibling organizations already in existence and second, to create the ability for other high performing nonprofit organizations to unburden themselves from the administrative requirements of their organizations so they could focus solely on fulfilling their missions. The co-founders’ main goal was to remove the responsibility of running a business off the subsidiary leadership teams so they could focus on working with their program managers to generate the best possible outcomes for the clients and our community.

If you are interested in focusing solely on accomplishing your mission and allowing us to manage the details, please navigate to www.differenceprinciple.org/services or call 888.707.2TDP (888.707.2837).

The Difference Principle
info@differenceprinciple.org
Nick Sayner & Ed Gordon
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Difference Principle Launches New Services For Non-Profits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.