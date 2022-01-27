The Difference Principle Launches New Services For Non-Profits
The Difference Principle, a non-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, is excited to announce new offerings specifically for non-profit agencies.
The Executive Management team at The Difference Principle have broadened their reach past their own subsidiaries and began offering various management and administrative solutions to other non-profit organizations, such as Startup, Accounting, Human Resources, Mergers and Strategic Alliances, Donor Management, and Consulting.
In 2014, The Difference Principle was founded for two reasons - - first, to provide a home for the administrative functions of several sibling organizations already in existence and second, to create the ability for other high performing nonprofit organizations to unburden themselves from the administrative requirements of their organizations so they could focus solely on fulfilling their missions. The co-founders’ main goal was to remove the responsibility of running a business off the subsidiary leadership teams so they could focus on working with their program managers to generate the best possible outcomes for the clients and our community.
If you are interested in focusing solely on accomplishing your mission and allowing us to manage the details, please navigate to www.differenceprinciple.org/services or call 888.707.2TDP (888.707.2837).
