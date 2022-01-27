Submit Release
Pulaski Caregiver Charged with Drug Fraud, Neglect of Elderly Patient

PULASKI – A joint investigation by the Pulaski Police Department and special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Pulaski caregiver, who faces multiple charges, including prescription drug fraud and neglect of a vulnerable adult.

In November 2021, TBI agents joined investigators with the Pulaski Police Department in investigating the theft of patient medication at an assisted living facility. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated caregiver Sharon Journey was responsible for stealing medication from the victim. The investigation revealed that from January through November 2021, she replaced the prescribed Oxycodone with another medication consistent in size, shape, and color. Journey is no longer working at that facility.

On January 12th, the Giles County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Sharon Ann Journey (DOB 12/09/1966) with one count each of Prescription Drug Fraud, Neglect of Elder/ Vulnerable Adult, Abuse of Elder/ Vulnerable Adult, Theft of Property, and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Pulaski Police officers arrested Journey on January 26th. She was booked into the Giles County Jail on a $14,000 bond.

