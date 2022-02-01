Chicago Agency NEXT/NOW Announces New Creative Leadership
Chicago-based digital experience agency, NEXT/NOW, acquires three new creative leaders, expanding capabilities to include Web 3, XR, and Experience Centers.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As growth within NEXT/NOW continues, the company recently made a play in expanding their team to include three new top-level creatives. With each one a seasoned leader, carrying a combined 40 years of experience, NEXT/NOW is upping the ante on digital and experiential design.
Pictured on the left, Roman Ivashnev comes to us from a previous role at Critical Mass. There, his expertise in web apps and design systems separated him from the pack as a true master of his craft. He has directed major web experiences for Nissan, U.S. Army and Harley-Davidson. With AR, Metaverse, and Immersive web projects on the rise, his ability to create and direct stunning and intuitive user experiences is a vital element in the expansion.
Pictured at center, Gareth Fewel is a true polymath within creative, directing experiences across photo, cinematography, animation, 3D, and experiential. During his previous role at Levithan, Gareth supported design, direction, and conceptualization for “Test Stride.” The world-famous Nike activation in Shanghai featured a 170’ interactive obstacle course, making the campaign a massive success. Gareth has already been integral on several installation, Web 3.0, and motion-based projects, including leadership of our recent Smithsonian Visitor Center virtual experience design process.
With previous runs at Leviathan, Digital Kitchen and Blast Radius, Cody Tilson (pictured right) joins NEXT/NOW with a wealth of expertise in experiential design and proven track record for large-scale activations. He has helped to transform environments into truly immersive and story-driven experiences for clients such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium, AWS, T-Mobile, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Activision | Blizzard Entertainment. As Executive Leader of the creative team, Cody is quickly pushing NEXT/NOW to stunning new heights with his vision, craft, and hands-on approach.
With the expansion of the creative leadership team and an additional 10 new hires since the start of 2021, NEXT/NOW continues to push its way to the top of the digital and experiential spaces. Company Founder and CCO, Alan Hughes, summed up the company's position, “It’s been more than rewarding watching the growth and evolution of NEXT/NOW for the past 10 years, as we lead the industry into even smarter design-focused experiences both online and IRL. We strive to be the world-leader in our space, and agency of choice for the best and brightest artists. Adding exceptional talent like Cody, Gareth, and Roman proves our commitment to that goal.”
