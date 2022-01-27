This regulation is being promulgated to update incorporation by references to the most recent year; reorder definitions alphabetically; provide definitions for “declaration of disaster emergency”, “essential caregiver”, and “vaccinated”; require reporting of abuse, exploitation, neglect, or mistreatment immediately; implement the essential caregivers act; and provide COVID-19 procedures for residents and personnel.
You just read:
Licensing Assisted Living Residences (216-RICR-40-10-2)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.