Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Homicide Suspect Wanted on $5 Million Warrant From Illinois

On Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a stop on the driver of a white Jeep Compass for unsafe driving behavior and an equipment violation near 29th Street and Van Buren in Phoenix. During the traffic stop, the driver provided false identification and was subsequently detained. While detained, the suspect’s true identity was discovered and he was found to be the subject of an outstanding $5 million homicide warrant from Rockford, Illinois. David Arthur Cooper, 32, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Suspect photo - David A. Cooper

