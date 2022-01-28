Idera, Inc. Acquires Yellowfin International Pty Ltd
Idera Adding Next-Generation Embedded Data Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform to Developer Tools Business
Yellowfin delivers a critical component of application development that aligns with Idera’s pillars of product excellence: ease of use, quality, and scalability.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idera, Inc. (“Idera”), parent company of global B2B software productivity brands, today announced the acquisition of Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (“Yellowfin”), a next-generation embedded data analytics and business intelligence platform for augmented business users and developers. Yellowfin will join Idera’s Developer Tools business, which includes apilayer, Embarcadero, Filestack, Froala, FusionCharts, LANSA, Sencha, UltraEdit, and Whole Tomato.
Yellowfin is an industry-leading, turnkey analytics and BI solution that simplifies the entire analytics workflow. It allows customers to integrate Yellowfin’s product into proprietary applications and gather data without disrupting the end user experience, unlocking immediate ROI. Yellowfin’s flexibility and broad range of capabilities make it ideal for both embedded BI and operational reporting use cases. Yellowfin combines action-based dashboards and automated data discovery into a single platform to lower the complexity of contextual analytics within a customer’s application.
Yellowfin recently accelerated innovation by introducing features such as NLQ (Natural Language Queries) and Stories. Combined with existing scalability and reliability, these new features extend Yellowfin’s leadership in the Analytics and BI market, earning the company a visionary rating in Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant.
“Yellowfin delivers a critical component of application development that aligns with Idera’s pillars of product excellence: ease of use, quality, and scalability,” said Atanas Popov, General Manager of Idera’s Developer Tools Business. “It expands our portfolio in a new growth area with tremendous potential for cross-sell within our existing ecosystem of customers, partners, and ISVs. We are excited to welcome an incredibly talented team that will enable our continued focus on delivering customer value.”
“We believe Idera provides an excellent home for Yellowfin’s products that greatly extends our scale and geographic reach,” said Glen Rabie, Founder and CEO of Yellowfin. “We deliver one of the best products in a highly competitive space, which makes me and my colleagues enormously proud. We consistently innovate and our customers receive outstanding value. I am confident this will continue with Idera.”
Yellowfin's deep and loyal customer base spans 50 countries, thousands of companies, and over 3 million end users. Yellowfin’s focus on ease of use, design flexibility, richness of integrations, and flexible deployment options makes it a preferred solution for independent software vendors and enterprise organizations. Yellowfin expands Idera's product portfolio and complements existing Idera brands in both the Developer Tools and Data Tools verticals.
DC Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to Yellowfin.
To learn more about Yellowfin, visit https://www.yellowfinbi.com. To learn more about Idera Developer Tools solutions, visit https://www.ideracorp.com/developertools.
About Idera, Inc.
Idera, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less, faster. Idera, Inc. brands span three divisions—Data Tools, Developer Tools, and DevOps Tools—with products evangelized by millions of community members and more than 50,000 customers worldwide, including some of the world's largest health care, financial services, retail, and technology companies. To learn more, visit: https://www.ideracorp.com.
