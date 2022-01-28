MIREYE INTRODUCES INTELLIGENT IMAGING SOLUTION THAT CREATES ULTIMATE WORKFLOW AND PATIENT EXPERIENCE
Advanced Technology Set to Radically Change Medical Imaging ExperienceBURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mireye, a Canadian medtech company, has launched its intelligent imaging technology that automates the patient positioning process for x-ray examinations to create a much easier and safer workflow for both patients and technicians.
This technology will eliminate the need for manual measurements and body part alignment, which currently contribute to taking up much of the technologists’ time during the imaging process and risk of repeat exposure if done incorrectly. By changing this process, Mireye’s technology will allow more patients to be served under a safer environment with a greater chance of producing images that allow for successful diagnosis.
“Our purpose is to create extremely advanced technology and apply it to the medical imaging process so that it may be as automated as possible, creating the safest and most effective part of patient care,” said Derek Sexton, CEO of Mireye. “What you can imagine for medical imaging developments in the next several years, we want to make happen now.”
To this end, Mireye has focused on both software and hardware development to create its intelligent solutions. Dedicated software programming with AI and machine learning are an integral part of Mireye’s research and development. An immense amount of data had to be examined and processed just to develop a single function of the programming. Hardware development was also concentrated on to ensure the programming had the right environment and equipment to become a stable and viable full solution. Incorporating wireless communications between all components allow for an extremely advanced user experience.
Currently being offered as an upgrade for existing medical imaging systems. Find out more about the efforts behind Mireye’s strive to radically impact the medical imaging industry. Visit www.mireye.ca to read about the features of the company’s technology and be invited to reach out to derek@mireye.ca to discuss the company’s initiatives and solutions.
