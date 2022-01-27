Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,665 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Justice Stephen Breyer announced his decision to retire at the end of this Supreme Court term:

“For twenty-eight years, Justice Stephen Breyer has been a stalwart of the law and of our American ideals as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.  I join a grateful nation in thanking him for his extraordinary service to our nation on its highest court and as a principled defender of our Constitution – which capped a career of service that included wearing the uniform of our nation in the U.S. Army and as Chief Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.    “Now, President Biden must nominate someone to carry on Justice Breyer’s legacy who will be just as faithful to the Constitution and its protection of Americans’ rights and liberties, including the right to reproductive health care access, the right to free speech and free expression, and the right to vote.  I look forward to learning the name of President Biden’s nominee, and I have confidence that the President will deliver on his promise to select the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, choosing from the many who are among the most qualified judicial minds in our country.  I urge the Senate to make no unnecessary delay in the confirmation process so as to avoid a vacancy on the Court, like the one that occurred when Senate Republicans obstructed the process in 2016 for many months.  The American people deserve a full bench on the Supreme Court and justices who rule with an eye to the everyday struggles and needs of our people.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.