Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

“For twenty-eight years, Justice Stephen Breyer has been a stalwart of the law and of our American ideals as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. I join a grateful nation in thanking him for his extraordinary service to our nation on its highest court and as a principled defender of our Constitution – which capped a career of service that included wearing the uniform of our nation in the U.S. Army and as Chief Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. “Now, President Biden must nominate someone to carry on Justice Breyer’s legacy who will be just as faithful to the Constitution and its protection of Americans’ rights and liberties, including the right to reproductive health care access, the right to free speech and free expression, and the right to vote. I look forward to learning the name of President Biden’s nominee, and I have confidence that the President will deliver on his promise to select the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, choosing from the many who are among the most qualified judicial minds in our country. I urge the Senate to make no unnecessary delay in the confirmation process so as to avoid a vacancy on the Court, like the one that occurred when Senate Republicans obstructed the process in 2016 for many months. The American people deserve a full bench on the Supreme Court and justices who rule with an eye to the everyday struggles and needs of our people.”