TAIWAN, January 27 - Vice President Lai meets Belize Prime Minister John Briceño for bilateral talks

Vice President Lai Ching-te held bilateral talks with Belize Prime Minister John Briceño after arriving in Honduras on the afternoon of January 26 local time (morning of January 27 Taipei time). Their meeting took place at the vice president's hotel, where they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual concern.

Vice President Lai said that he was very happy to meet with Prime Minister Briceño, and that as he understood the prime minister would be making a trip to Taiwan this coming March, he wanted to offer him a warm welcome on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen. The vice president noted that as it has been a number of years since Prime Minister Briceño's last visit to Taiwan, he is sure this next trip would feel quite different, but also emphasized that while our country may look different, the welcome he will receive will be as friendly as ever.

Vice President Lai and Prime Minister Briceño then exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual concern, and expressed optimism for our continued bilateral collaboration.

Among those also present at the meeting were Representative to the US Bi-khim Hsiao (蕭美琴), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢).