Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,678 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Calls on Congress to Expand Voting Rights

Trenton – In an effort to protect and defend the rights of voters, Senator Troy Singleton introduced SR-28, which would urge the United States Congress to adopt comprehensive voting rights legislation.

“For far too long, marginalized communities across the country have been denied access to fair and equal voting rights. Historically, the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 removed barriers–such as poll taxes and literacy tests–put in place to prevent people of color from voting. Unfortunately, many of its protections have been rolled back in recent years,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “The United States Congress has an obligation and opportunity to do the right thing and ensure that all Americans, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, are able to cast their vote in a fair manner.”

Efforts to restrict access to voting have increased with many states passing laws requiring certain kinds of identification, giving voters less time to obtain mail-in ballots, and imposing criminal penalties for handing out waters for voters waiting at the polls. Nineteen states succeeded in passing 34 restrictive voting laws last year.

You just read:

Singleton Calls on Congress to Expand Voting Rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.