15-Year-Old Invents First 100% Invisible, Breathable Face Mask – Available Now from Amazon and other Novelty Retailers

InvisyMask - Invisible Face Mask Brandon Wearing InvisyMask

Worlds first fully invisible novelty face mask now available on Amazon.

What started as a school project soon took a life of its own, and the next thing I knew it was available throughout the country.” — Really Twin Brandon

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Watch Minute - A 15-year-old boy from Edmonds, WA has invented the InvisyMask, the world’s first fully invisible face mask. InvisyMask, which is a novelty is available throughout the USA on Amazon or directly from InvisyMask at www.invisymask.com is not only fully invisible but can be re-used as many times.

It is produced cruelty free from 100% American rights and does not have any strings making it a comfortable mask one could wear. Available in any color “as long as it is invisible” the mask provides all-natural protection as if not wearing any mask at all.

The InvisyMask is machine washable, (good luck finding it in a pile of socks) and boasts additional benefits such as allowing the wearer to stick their tongue out, yell clearly at drive through speakers, or even pick your nose while wearing it. .

When asked how he got the idea of inventing and making the InvisyMask, now 16-year-old “Really Twin” Brandon stated: “Everyone was just so depressed, scared, and serious about the pandemic and with good reason. One day when I had forgotten my uncomfortable, dirty mask in the car and had to go back for it. Then it just hit me. I could not stop laughing and just thought to myself that I wanted to spread the feeling to others. What started as a school project soon took a life of its own, and the next thing I knew it was available throughout the country.”

The InvisyMask does contain a strong Warning that states “INVISYMASK CONTAINS NO ACTUAL MASK AND IS INTENED AS A JOKE PRODUCT, THOSE WHO FAIL TO RECOGNIZE THIS SHOULD NOT BUY THIS PRODUCT AND SHOULD GET AN IQ TEST IMMEDIATELY!