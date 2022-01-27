Former Candidates Ivan Melendez and Roberto Haddad Endorse John Villarreal Rigney for Texas Congressional District 15
Former Congressional District 15 candidates Dr. Ivan Melendez and attorney Roberto Haddad officially endorse frontrunner John Villarreal Rigney for Congress.
I am endorsing John Villarreal Rigney because he is going to be the best candidate and the best Congressman to represent the 15th District of South Texas”MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Ivan Melendez
Today, Democratic Congressional candidate John Villarreal Rigney was publicly endorsed by two prominent former candidates, Dr. Ivan Melendez and attorney Roberto Haddad.
“I support John Villarreal Rigney and urge everyone in our community to…vote for someone who is going to stand up for our community in Washington,” said prominent South Texas physician and current Hidalgo County Health Authority, Dr. Ivan Melendez. Dr. Melendez briefly announced a run for Congress in Texas’ 15th District last year. Eventually deciding to discontinue his campaign, he announced his endorsement of John Villarreal Rigney for Congress. “I was very impressed with him [Villarreal Rigney] and thought he was the most competitive candidate on the field”.
Roberto Haddad, Vice President and Counsel for Government Affairs and Policy for Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Health System across South Texas, also endorsed Villarreal Rigney’s campaign for Congress. Like other Congressional candidates in the race, Haddad previously worked with Rep. Ruben Hinojosa, the beloved former Congressman from South Texas. “Today I am endorsing John Villarreal Rigney because I think he is going to be the best candidate and the best Congressman, to represent the 15th District of South Texas.”
Villarreal Rigney stands out as a frontrunner in the crowded Democratic primary for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Following the 2021 redistricting decision, the 15th Congressional District was left with an open seat and will be one of the most highly competitive national races in the 2022 cycle and considered a swing district.
“I am grateful to have the support of Roberto Haddad and Dr. Melendez,” said Villarreal Rigney. “I have long respected Mr. Haddad’s work to increase access to healthcare for South Texans, and his experience working with Congressman Ruben Hinojosa and his endorsement reaffirms my belief that I can be a good servant to this community. Dr. Melendez’s leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable, and I am honored to have his endorsement.”
Villarreal Rigney grew up in Pharr with four siblings, his mother, and father, a World War II veteran. A husband, father, small business owner and attorney, Villarreal Rigney is a self-described south Texas Democrat and announced his ‘Families First Agenda’ earlier this month showcasing his strong support of law enforcement, commitment to education, veterans, economic development, and good jobs for the working people of south Texas. Villarreal Rigney currently resides in Edinburg with his wife Melissa, and his two sons Lloyd and Andrew.
www.villarrealrigneyforcongress.com
Victoria Stewart
CTA Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter