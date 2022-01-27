Hoyer Statement on 2021's Historic Annual GDP Growth

“This morning’s economic growth report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis is further proof that our economy is recovering at a record pace. The growth of real GDP in 2021, even adjusted for inflation, was the fastest pace in nearly forty years. This demonstrates unequivocally that the recovery policies we enacted under the American Rescue Plan last year worked. Today’s economic growth data complement a record year of job creation, with more than 6.3 million jobs added since last January and the unemployment rate down to 3.9%, as well as strong stock performance for investors and retirees. Leadership by the Biden-Harris Administration and Democrats in Congress is seeing our country out of the pandemic’s economic crisis and back in the direction of prosperity – but we cannot simply return to the way things were before the pandemic. That’s why we will continue to push for the enactment of our Build Back Better agenda and advance legislation to help all of our people Make It In America.”