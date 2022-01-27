Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,708 in the last 365 days.

New opinions: Jan. 27

Christiansen v. NDDOT 2022 ND 27 Docket No.: 20210218 Filing Date: 1/27/2022 Case Type: TRANSPORTATION DEPT. Author: Crothers, Daniel John

Highlight: The Administrative Agencies Practice Act governs this Court’s review of the Department of Transportation’s decision to suspend a driver’s license.

Chapter 1-02, N.D.C.C., contains the traditional rules of statutory construction and interpretation.

Section 39-20-03.1, N.D.C.C., provides procedures law enforcement must follow after a person has tested over the legal limit for driving under the influence.

Section 39-20-04.1, N.D.C.C., provides the Department of Transportation’s authority to sanction a driver who has tested over the legal limit for driving under the influence.

Section 39-20-04.1(1), N.D.C.C., does not mention the timing of law enforcement forwarding the report, so the five-day directive to law enforcement in N.D.C.C. 39-20-03.1(4) does not affect the Department’s authority to suspend driving privileges.

When no remedy is provided by statute for a statutory violation, this Court looks at whether the victim of the violation was prejudiced.

You just read:

New opinions: Jan. 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.