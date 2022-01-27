Idaho taxpayers can claim some 2021 charitable contributions without itemizing

Tax Commission News Release

BOISE, IDAHO — Jan. 27, 2022 — Idaho taxpayers can deduct some 2021 charitable contributions on their income taxes even if they use the standard deduction and don’t itemize.

They can claim cash contributions to qualifying organizations of up to $600 if they’re married filing jointly, and $300 if they’re single or married filing separately. In 2020, the deduction was also available but only up to $300.

Congress created this temporary law because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho conforms to it. Ordinarily, people who choose to take the standard deduction can’t claim a deduction for their charitable contributions.

To take the charitable deduction for Idaho, taxpayers should add the amount to their standard deduction when filing by paper. If they e-file, their software package should add this automatically. More information is available on the individual income tax forms page at tax.idaho.gov.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.

This information is for general guidance only. Tax laws are complex and change regularly. We can't cover every circumstance in our guides. This guidance may not apply to your situation. Please contact us with any questions. We work to provide current and accurate information. But some information could have technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. If there's a conflict between current tax law and this information, current tax law will govern.