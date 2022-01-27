Equicapita Publishes Q4 2021 NAV - $1.1776/unit, an increase of $0.0335/unit from Q3 2021
Equicapita Income Trust and Equicapita Investment Corp. (collectively “Equicapita”) are pleased to announce the release of Q4 2021 NAV of $1.1776/unit.
According to co-founder Stephen Johnston, "Equicapita continued to improve its balance sheet in Q4, with a combination of debt repayment and cash accumulation."
About Equicapita: Equicapita is a private company buyout fund focused on acquiring private businesses with enterprise values ranging from $5 million to $50+ million. Equicapita’s portfolio companies employ over 1,000 people across a broad range of industries.
Forward Looking Information: This news release may contain certain information that is forward looking, and, by its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “expect”, “may”, “should”, “estimate”, “project”, “outlook”, “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. Those forward-looking statements herein made by Equicapita, if any, reflect Equicapita’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those anticipated or predicted in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks associated with the ownership and operation of businesses, including fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; supply and demand for businesses; competition for available businesses; changes in legislation and the regulatory environment; and international trade and global political conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release (if any), which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Equicapita undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Matt Barr
Matt Barr
Equicapita Income Trust
+1 587-393-0835
mbarr@equicapita.com