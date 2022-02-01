African American Federal Executive Association Marks 20th Anniversary Development of Senior Federal Leaders

AAFEA 20th Anniversary Logo

Organization offers Professional and Leadership Development Opportunities to Help Advance Federal Careers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, the African American Federal Executive Association (AAFEA) marks its 20th Anniversary of supporting and promoting the advancement of African Americans into and within the senior ranks of the federal government.

AAFEA is open to federal employees at the GS-13 through Senior Executive Service (SES) levels, or equivalent, in Defense and Intelligence agencies, nationwide. AAFEA conducts career and leadership development programs aimed at preparing senior-level federal government employees for advancement into and within the Senior Executive Service (SES).

Founded in 2002 by William A. Brown, Sr. (Retired SES); Tracey Pinson (SES Retired; deceased), Dr. Lenora Gant (SES); and Catherine Bland (GS-14 Retired), AAFEA’s mission of preparing and supporting African Americans for senior leadership positions is spearheaded today by its President, Tyra Dent, a retired SES employee with more than 40 years as a career civil servant.

“As our nation becomes more diverse, AAFEA's mission is to ensure that federal leadership at the highest levels reflects the diversity of talent that is abundant in America,” Dent said.

The AAFEA signature Fellows Program identifies a select group of high-performing federal leaders to participate in a rigorous one-year developmental program designed to prepare them to compete for senior and executive leadership positions in the federal government. The program components include a capstone project, participation in mock interviews, and writing their Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), under the guidance of a dedicated mentor.

In addition, AAFEA’s Next Generation Career Development Program (CDP), launched in 2020, is open to GS-13, GS-14, and equivalent level federal employees. The CDP is a rigorous five-month developmental program designed to prepare participants to compete for advanced career positions in the federal government.

With close to 500 members – many of whom are SES employees – another compelling benefit to AAFEA membership is the opportunity for those in GS-13-15 positions to network with and learn from the experiences of those who are currently in the SES roles that they might aspire to within other government organizations. These SES employees offer unique perspectives and insights into how they charted their own path toward the Senior Executive Service.

“AAFEA is on the forefront of delivering culturally enriched and relevant professional and leadership development opportunities,” Dent said. “It’s significant that the Biden Administration has made improving diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility a priority. Our programs align well with this effort and as we celebrate 20 years of achievement, we hope to accelerate our progress toward that effort.”

To learn more about AAFEA and its programs, visit AAFEA.org.