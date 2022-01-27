Melanie Martinez Debut NFT Drop "CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez" Out Today, January 27 Via MakersPlace
"CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez" is a special collection inspired by Martinez' own vintage stuffed animals, out via premier NFT marketplace MakersPlace.
Vintage stuffed animals have been there for me for over ten years, carrying the energy of ghosts who once loved them. These fluffy handmade creatures were all created purely to invoke joy...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MakersPlace--the premier NFT marketplace for rare digital art--has teamed up with acclaimed musician and visual artist Melanie Martinez for her first ever NFT drop, “CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez.” With the first of a two-part drop releasing today, January 27th at 3:30pm PST at https://makersplace.com/melaniemartinez/drops/cyberbaby-toy-shop/, it will feature a collection of five animated artworks designed exclusively by Martinez.
Known for projects such as Cry Baby and K-12 and unique personal aesthetic, as a pop renaissance woman she continues to tap into the extraordinary for her first ever NFT collection. Introducing “CyberBaby Toy Shop by Melanie Martinez,” a very special digital collection inspired by her own vintage stuffed animals. This project was created to share Melanie's passion for vintage toys, giving her beloved animals everlasting life, while building a bridge between her universe and the metaverse.
Melanie says, "Vintage stuffed animals have been there for me for over ten years, carrying the energy of ghosts who once loved them. These fluffy handmade creatures were all created purely to invoke joy in people's lives. I dedicate these animations to other like-minded, vintage toy nerds who share the same affinity!”
The drop will consist of five characters -- a ‘Smoking Swan,’ featured as the premiere auction, and 12 animated editions of a ‘Claustrophobic Teddy Bear,’ ‘Dairy Cow Mother,’ an ‘Emo Elephant,’ and a ‘Narcissistic Duck.’ MakersPlace will give-away NFT animations of four of these characters to four random winners via raffle entry. Entrants need only to provide a verified email address from a new or existing collector’s account. No purchase necessary.
Purchase any artwork, animated or still from the CyberBaby Toy Shop, and receive access to a virtual event with Melanie in Decentraland. Collectors will also receive special access to ticket pre-sales for Melanie's next tour.
Description of items:
Claustrophobic Teddy Bear
Do the walls around you feel closer & closer every day? Feeling suffocated by life? This fluffy bear can relate!
Dairy Cow Mother
A rare godmother of vintage stuffed animals. Not only does she fly but she can also serve you a nice cold glass of (plant-based alternative) MILK!
Emo Elephant
This little ellie has been through hell and back! Such a sensitive soul, handmade for someone just as emotionally in tune as them. If you need a crying buddy to feel less alone I think you’ve found your match.
Narcissistic Duck
Sure, he can be full of himself…he even has a tendency to gaslight the other animals. But we guarantee you’ll feel the love-bombing right away with this duck-er…
Stoner Swan (one of one)
The designated joint roller with lungs of a champion. If you’re looking for a friend to get high with, watch movies with & make art with look no further! She may be forgetful at times but she does come with an infinite supply of Mary Jane.
The “CyberBaby Toy Shop” will be carbon offset using Aerial.is, a sustainability platform that calculates the carbon emissions based on associated energy use. The offsets will be allocated to high-quality forest conservation projects verified by American Carbon Registry.
For more information, follow: https://makersplace.com/melaniemartinez/drops/cyberbaby-toy-shop/
About Melanie Martinez
Melanie Martinez's creative drive and talents have always distinguished her from other musicians. Her compelling music and visual art have created a rabid global fanbase with over 10.5 million followers on Instagram, 13.1 million subscribers on YouTube, 9.3 billion global streams, and 3.5 billion official YouTube views. After releasing her 2X Platinum-certified 2015 debut album, Cry Baby—which reached No. 1 on Billboard's alternative albums chart and has amassed over 4.5 billion streams worldwide —she conceived and directed a video for each song on the album. These mini-movies traced the traumas and insecurities experienced by the album's character, Cry Baby. As of 2020, every song on Cry Baby is RIAA certified Gold or Platinum. Melanie’s sophomore album and film, K-12, is another ambitious triumph with debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on the Billboard Alternative Album Chart, #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack Chart, and a nomination for “Top Soundtrack” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. K-12's music is a vibrant and singular melting pot of low-key hip-hop, soulful pop and indie-leaning electro. K-12's universe is an expansion of the one introduced in Cry Baby. Using lyrics rich with metaphor, songs address the struggle to find a place to belong—including within friendships, the physical world and romantically—even when fitting into society feels like an uphill battle. Since releasing her K-12 album, Melanie has released 13 music videos from the project which have now garnered 400 million views collectively. To accompany the album, Martinez also wrote, directed, and co-wardrobe designed a 90-minute movie (also called K-12) that incorporates the album's music and mirrors the themes and characters introduced. The movie focuses on Cry Baby (portrayed by Martinez) and a class of students who find themselves trapped in a horror house-like residential school. Along with receiving over 92 million official YouTube views, K-12 was also the 6th highest grossing film in US cinemas on release day, September 3, 2019, with screenings in over 400 cinemas in 32 countries. Melanie is currently completing her second film screenplay, developing her second fragrance, and working in the studio on her third album.
About MakersPlace
MakersPlace is the premier NFT marketplace for digital art. Launched in 2018, MakersPlace utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate the sale of authentic, original digital artwork, ensuring rarity and ownership for both creators and collectors. MakersPlace has emphasized accessibility since its inception, and has attracted a large mainstream audience as the first NFT marketplace to accept both cryptocurrency (ETH) and non-cryptocurrency (USD) payments, which it facilitates through crypto wallet and credit card transactions, respectively. MakersPlace helped catapult digital art and NFTs onto the global stage, with the historic sale of Beeple’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days for $69.3 million in partnership with Christie’s auction house in March 2021 – the record price for any digital artwork. Our mission is simple: to enable a vibrant future for digital creativity.
