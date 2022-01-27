Submit Release
Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Day Held Feb. 5

Special Hunting Opportunity Offered Statewide

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel can experience the thrills of hunting the state’s fields and wetlands during the winter special waterfowl hunting day on Feb. 5. 

“This special hunt gives youth and veterans a final opportunity this season to get afield and participate in Maryland’s waterfowl hunting traditions,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Including both our youth hunters and our military personnel in this hunting day celebrates the future of wildlife conservation and the service our veterans have provided.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training), may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on public and private land on Feb. 5. Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements. Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

