Ashok Bharucha, MD Announces Geriatric Psychiatry Blog to Educate the Community
…Regular web postings designed to educate those with late-life mental disorders and/or dementia, and their caregivers
Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”SCRANTON, PA, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashok Bharucha, MD, owner of a private solo psychiatric practice announces a new blog site (www.ashokjbharucha.com) to educate those suffering from late-life mental disorders and/or dementia, and their caregivers. Dr. Bharucha hopes to share his wealth of knowledge not only to educate the public but also to stimulate an ongoing dialogue with him. Ashok Bharucha welcomes the readers’ queries. At a time when access to specialty psychiatric care for late-life mental disorders and dementia poses tremendous challenges, Ashok Bharucha, MD hopes to lend his considerable skills throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. The need for mental health services is ever more dire as the world struggles to contain the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The skyrocketing rates of depression, anxiety, and other forms of psychological distress are alarming and deserve urgent attention. Social isolation exacerbated by the pandemic is unquestionably associated with higher rates of mental distress among the elderly. In addition to the blog, Ashok Bharucha, MD offers in-person visits at the Bloomsburg, PA location on Sundays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and telepsychiatry services throughout Pennsylvania from Mondays to Fridays 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. Special appointment times can also be accommodated based on need.
— Mark Twain
An exceptionally well-trained and experienced clinician, Ashok Bharucha offers world-class care at this critical time. Listed as one of the best doctors in America, Dr. Bharucha fervently believes in taking the time to develop relationships that lead to healing. According to Ashok Bharucha, “Collaborative dialogue focuses on clarification of problems, developing a shared understanding of the issues, fully educating the client about treatment options, and developing expectations for what may or may not be possible in treatment. While I am a strong advocate of talk therapy, evidence consistently points to best outcomes with a combination of some form of psychotherapy and medication treatments for most serious psychiatric conditions. I consider psychoeducation to be a critically important aspect of this dialogue. Providers often do not devote enough time with the client to educate them about the nature of their condition, its longitudinal course, risk factors for future relapses, and the pros/cons of various treatment options. An undue emphasis on medication management takes precedence over tackling the many areas of their clients’ lives that are impinging on their condition but remain unaddressed due to limitations of time and resources.”
About Ashok Bharucha, MD:
Dr. Bharucha is a graduate of the internationally renowned McLean Hospital of Harvard Medical School and possesses additional training in geriatric psychiatry from the University of Washington School of Medicine. With thirty years of academic, clinical, and research experience, Dr. Bharucha has been a sought-after clinician and mentor. He does not believe in the “drive through” model of care that currently predominates in the field.
Currently accepted insurances include traditional Medicare, Highmark Blue Shield products, Aetna and self-pay. Please check with your insurance carrier for my in-network status.
Contact:
Ashok Bharucha, MD
www.transformationspsychiatry.com
Https://provider.kareo.com/ashok-bharucha-1
ajb@transformationspsychiatry.net
Ashok Bharucha
Transformations: Adult and Geriatric Psychiatry PC
+1 5709891921
