Ashok Bharucha, MD Now Offering In-Person and Virtual Appointment Hours in Bloomsburg, PA
… Measure designed to facilitate access to care during a period of high demand
The only journey is the journey within.”BLOOMSBURG, PA, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashok Bharucha, MD, owner of a solo private psychiatric practice announces expansion of in-person and virtual appointment hours in Bloomsburg, PA due to high demand. To accommodate all in need, he is also offering sliding-scale self-pay arrangements for those without health insurance. At a time when COVID-19 has taken a major toll on the physical and mental health toll of Americans, Ashok Bharucha hopes this expanded schedule and payment flexibility will allow more individuals to obtain world-class care who otherwise may have limited or no options. The COVID-related escalation of depression, anxiety, and other forms of psychological distress are alarming and deserve urgent attention. The growing recognition of “long” COVID, and its neuropsychiatric manifestations, also raises concerns about the poor access to mental health services. Ashok Bharucha, MD offers in-person visits at the Bloomsburg, PA office on Sundays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and telepsychiatry services throughout Pennsylvania from Mondays to Fridays 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. Special appointment times will be accommodated based upon need.
— Rainer Maria Rilke
An exceptionally well-trained and experienced clinician, Ashok Bharucha offers world-class care at this critical time. Listed as one of the Best Doctors and Top Doctor in America, Dr. Bharucha fervently believes in taking the time to develop relationships that lead to healing. According to Ashok Bharucha, “Collaborative dialogue focuses on clarification of problems, developing a shared understanding of the issues, fully educating the client about treatment options, and developing expectations for what may or may not be possible in treatment. While I am a strong advocate of talk therapy, evidence consistently points to best outcomes with a combination of some form of psychotherapy and medication treatments for most serious psychiatric conditions. I consider psychoeducation to be a critically important aspect of this dialogue. Providers often do not devote enough time with the client to educate them about the nature of their condition, its longitudinal course, risk factors for future relapses, and the pros/cons of various treatment options. An undue emphasis on medication management takes precedence over tackling the many areas of their clients’ lives that are impinging on their condition but remain unaddressed due to limitations of time and resources.”
About Ashok Bharucha, MD:
Dr. Bharucha is a graduate of the internationally renowned McLean Hospital of Harvard Medical School and possesses additional training in geriatric psychiatry from the University of Washington School of Medicine. With thirty years of academic, clinical, and research experience, Dr. Bharucha has been a sought-after clinician and mentor. He does not believe in the “drive through” model of care that currently predominates in the field.
Currently accepted insurances include traditional Medicare, Highmark Blue Shield products, Aetna, and self-pay. I do not accept Medicaid. Please check with your insurance carrier for my in-network status.
