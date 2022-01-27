Prince William County Fair Returns for 73rd Year
Virginia's Largest County Fair Returns with More Contests, ShowsMANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince William County fair has released its dates for the Summer of 2022. The fair will start Friday, August 12 and run for 9 days. The final night will be Saturday August 20. Expect the unexpected with exciting new contests and grandstand events this year as well as returning favorites such as demolition derbies, Home Arts competitions, Monster Trucks and more. Fair organizers have said to stay tuned to their Facebook page for announcements for the Miss Prince William County Pageant, the new in 2022 Mullet Contest, and ticket sales.
The Prince William County Fair has been a longstanding tradition in Manassas, VA. Over 70 years ago, a group of young veterans of World War II had a dream that began when they sponsored a dairy show on September 10, 1949. Although it was a small show, it was the beginning of what has now evolved into the Prince William County Fair. The early years of the fair were marked with turmoil, debt, and uncertainty. After just the second fair the group of founders knew drastic measures would need to be taken to keep the fair alive. In 1951 47 acres of corn were planted. The founders were able to harvest a successful crop and keep the fair alive. In 1956 the property the fair sits on today, off of Route 234, was purchased. The next few years brought the addition of barns and a commercial building. By 1962 over 70,000 attendees, from all over the state of Virginia and beyond were visiting the county fair annually.
Today, the fair aims to keep its agriculture roots alive with livestock shows, produce competitions, and more while still capturing the interest of attendees who live an increasingly urban lifestyle. Fair managers lament that many children who visit the county fair have never seen a sheep and don't know where their food comes from besides a store. Diane Burke, fair manager says, "Once a year the fair uses the opportunity to expose our community to a way of life they may have never known existed."
