Gov. Wolf Announces Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin to Depart Wolf Administration, Names Neil Weaver as Acting Secretary

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis M. Davin will resign his position with the commonwealth on February 11. The governor also announced his intention to name Department of Community and Economic Development Executive Deputy Secretary Neil Weaver to serve as Acting Secretary.

“I am extremely proud to have worked with Secretary Davin since the first day of this administration in 2015 and his tremendous efforts have helped to expand and attract businesses and bring new jobs to communities across the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania businesses and workers are fortunate to have had you at the helm of DCED for the past seven years. I thank you for your commitment to grow our state’s economy and to make Pennsylvania a better place to live and do business.”

Davin has served as DCED secretary for more than seven years. Prior to serving as DCED secretary, Davin served as Director of the Allegheny County Economic Development and the Director of the Allegheny County Redevelopment Authority. He also has been executive director of the Industrial Development Authority, Hospital Development Authority, Higher Education Building Authority and Residential Finance Authority.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Davin. “This administration made investing in our communities and build a strong economy its top priority, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished. We’ve made targeted investments in businesses and communities across the commonwealth, building a foundation for prosperity which no doubt will have lasting impacts for years to come. Thank you to Governor Wolf for the opportunity and thank you to the hardworking team at DCED for your exceptional work in helping our communities and industries flourish.”

Following Secretary Davin’s departure, Executive Deputy Secretary Weaver will assume the acting position. “Thank you to Gov. Wolf for this opportunity. I am honored to continue to serve the commonwealth in this new capacity,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Weaver. “I want to thank Secretary Davin for his leadership over the last seven years. I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together, and I look forward to working with the DCED team to continue making impactful investments in our communities.”