Veterans' Donation Fund Large Grants 2021

Grants available for veterans’ assistance ($5,000-$75,000) are now open !

Opening Date: October 15, 2021 at 3:00pm

Closing Date: December 17, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Veterans’ Donation Fund (VDF) Large Grants Eligibility is open to Local Governments, Native American Tribes, and Non Profits for planning programs/projects/events that benefit Arizona Veterans and their families. Please visit the VDF website for more information and instructions on how to apply: https://dvs.az.gov/donation-fund

Questions about the VDF Large Grants Requirements?

Join us for a Pre-Application Conference for an opportunity to ask questions and receive information about the VDF Large Grant Application Requirements.

Conference Date: November 5, 2021

Conference Time: 11:00am to 12:00pm Introductions, Review of VDF Application Instructions, Review of how to navigate eCivis, Questions and Answers

Conference Location:

In-Person Option: Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, 3839 N. 3rd, Bushmaster Conference Room, 2nd Floor

Virtual Option: Google Meet