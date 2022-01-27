City of Benton Harbor selects five firms to tackle lead service line replacements citywide Accelerated work to begin in March

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 27, 2022 MDHHS CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112 EGLE CONTACT: Hugh McDiarmid, Jr., 517-230-7724

LANSING, Mich. - The City of Benton Harbor has selected five companies to complete replacement of lead water service lines citywide - a stride toward a tremendous acceleration of work this spring. Over the next couple weeks, the city will work with the companies to finalize contracts and establish anticipated start dates for each of the 12 work zones within the city.

The following companies were selected:

Hoffman Bros. of Battle Creek, Michigan

Five Star Energy Services, LLC of Big Bend, Wisconsin

SWT Excavating, Inc. of Galesburg, Michigan

B and Z Company, Inc., of Benton Harbor, Michigan

Selge Construction Co., Inc., Niles, Michigan

The goal, as ordered in an executive directive by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is completion of all the estimated 3,900 remaining lead service lines by Spring 2023.

Replacements are expected to fully begin in March with community outreach to explain how the work will proceed. Contractors will be looking for local workers to hire and residents may contact the city if they are interested.

"Correcting decades of infrastructure neglect over the course of months is a challenge that this coalition of local, county, state, federal, private, faith and other non-governmental organizations is poised to meet," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad.

Services lines made of lead are a significant source of lead contamination introduced to the drinking water as it flows to Benton Harbor taps. They connect city water mains - which typically run underneath streets - to individual homes and businesses.

The replacements are performed at no cost to homeowners. However, contractors must have a signed "right of entry" form to access private yards to complete the work. Information on how to obtain and submit forms - electronically or in-person - are available at this site.

To date, more than 400 have been replaced and about 3,900 lead or suspected lead lines still need to be replaced. Updates on the progress of lead line replacement and additional information is available on the constantly updated Status Dashboard on the city's website.

"We are thrilled with the selection of the excellent companies to complete the work in their respective zones," said Jason Marquardt, senior project engineer with Abonmarche Consulting, lead engineer for the project. "We will be coordinating with them to start the work as soon as possible and look forward to getting the lead out of Benton Harbor residents' service lines quickly."

Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and distributed by local, paid residents of the City of Benton Harbor. City of Benton Harbor residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the City of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should contact 844-875-9211.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to assist City of Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue

Thursday, Jan. 27

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Jan. 29

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, Jan. 30

2 - 4 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 pm - Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 31

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Tuesday, Feb. 1

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Feb. 2

12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

4 - 6 p.m. - Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

Thursday Jan 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

The ongoing response in Benton Harbor includes the city, Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for the replacement of lead service lines in Benton Harbor in 18 months and the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration has provided just under $20 million to Benton Harbor to speed up their service line replacement timeline.

There is no cost to City of Benton Harbor residents for lead service line replacement. To assist with assuring the work can be completed as soon as possible, residents are encouraged to complete the Water Service Line Replacement Agreement available online. Contractors cannot begin work on any property without property owner authorization. Completed forms can be returned to Abonmarche, 95 West Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022 or emailed to bvasher@abonmarche.com.

These efforts also include recently approved funds to remove lead from homes in the city. Families living in Benton Harbor can apply for this service by filling out and mailing in an application that is available online. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

