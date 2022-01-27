UNBOUND MARKETING PVT Gets the Great Place to Work® Global Recognition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified UNBOUND MARKETING PVT, officially recognizing it as 2022's Great Place to Work. The certification is a culmination of UNBOUND MARKETING PVT's participation in the certification program conducted by the Institute annually.
Through this program, the Great Place to Work® Institute recognizes organizations that successfully nurture a high-performance, high-trust culture among their team members.
The globally recognized certification proudly places UNBOUND MARKETING PVT on the list of global mid-sized organizations that offer employees positive work experiences, enabling them to serve clients effectively.
Following the certification, UNBOUND MARKETING PVT now appears on the exclusive Great Place to Work-Certified™ section of the Great Place to Work® Institute's website.
Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification badge, UNBOUND MARKETING PVT CEO and Co-founder, Rameshwar Sahu said,
"We are delighted to get certified as 2022's Great Place to Work® under the mid-sized organization's category. This is a huge achievement for us. For four years now, our company has focused on building a diverse, growth-oriented, and highly engaged team. This recognition is evidence that we're on the right path. Each person in our team of 268 employees has contributed immensely to this success. This certification goes to strengthen our brand. It's a win for the company and for our employees who have remained committed to our mission - making UNBOUND MARKETING what it is today."
To certify an organization, the Great Place to Work® Institute runs an employee survey where at least 70% of employees rate the company in the affirmative. Such organizations strive to meet their employees' financial, emotional, physical, and mental needs, creating environments that boost employee productivity, satisfaction, and retention.
While issuing the certification badge to UNBOUND MARKETING, Great Place to Work® Institute Chief Operating Officer Balbir Singh celebrated the people who lead great companies as heroes of the Institute. He challenged UNBOUND MARKETING to focus on surpassing its current culture assessment results and raise the bar for itself and other companies that aspire to become great places to work.
The Great Place to Work® badge will play an important role in boosting the UNBOUND MARKETING brand. It effectively positions the company among organizations that support employees while challenging them to grow in the Information Technology space.
About UNBOUND MARKETING PVT:
UNBOUND MARKETING PVT is a global marketing agency that provides demand generation services and market insights to B2B Tech and Enterprise organizations. The company focuses on maximizing marketing ROI for B2B companies and shortening their sales cycle to boost profit margins. Find more details about UNBOUND MARKETING PVT on www.unboundb2b.com.
About Great Place to Work® Institute:
Great Place to Work® Institute is an international organization authority that's on a mission to help organizations worldwide make workplaces great for all. The company has surveyed over 100 million employees across the globe and uses the insights to determine the aspects that make organizations great places to work. The Institute's unmatched data determines which companies become Great Place to Work-Certified™ in over 60 countries. Visit www.greatplacetowork.com for more details about Great Place to Work® Institute on
