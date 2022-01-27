Root Canal Sealer Market growing at a CAGR of 6.30% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios – 2030

Root Canal Sealer Market

By region, Europe is expected to experience a growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.10 % during the forecast period.

Root Canal Sealer Market by Type (Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based Sealers, Calcium Hydroxide Sealers, Resin-Based Sealers, Bioceramic-Based Sealers), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Retail Pharmacy)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Root Canal Sealer Market by Type (Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based Sealers, Calcium Hydroxide Sealers, Resin-Based Sealers, Bioceramic-Based Sealers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Retail Pharmacy and E-commerce), and End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics and Dental Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in demand for root canal treatment, rise in geriatric population, and advancement in root canal sealer drive the growth of the global root canal sealer market. However, limited reimbursement for dental procedures and high cost of root canal treatment restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, growth in dental tourism in emerging countries presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Root canal sealer market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the root canal sealer market, owing to significant decline in patient traffic in dental clinics.

The pandemic led to implementation of lockdown which gave way to temporary closure to almost all private dental clinics.

Dentists who worked in government hospitals, needed face-to-face communication and regular exposure to blood, saliva, and other fluids. This, in turn, caused risk and fear of getting infected by a virus, and ultimately affected the growth of the root canal market.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals and retail pharmacy segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Angelus, Brasseler, Coltene Group, Dentsply Maillefer, Innovative Bioceramix, Inc, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Parkell, Inc., Pulpdent Corporation, Septodont, and Ultradent Products Inc.

