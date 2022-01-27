Submit Release
The Women Automotive Network Launches Mentorship Programme

The Women Automotive Network are proud to announce the launch of their brand new Mentorship Programme.

Since launching the Women Automotive Network, we've had endless automotive professionals reach out to ask us about mentoring, so launching this new scheme seemed like an absolute no-brainer to us,”
— said Stephanie May, the Women Automotive Network's Commercial Director.

Another reason behind the scheme's launch, is the Network's huge drive towards actioning change in the automotive sector, by pushing industry diversity to new heights. The scheme aims to support women in the #automotive industry by promoting networking, and career development. The programme will enable mentees and mentors to be matched, based on mutual interests, with placements lasting up to six months (made up of weekly and/or monthly meetings, depending on personal preference).

Also, it's FREE to access the program for anyone who purchases an Annual Pass to their 2022 events before January 28th:

- Spring Meetup: 7th March, 2022: #Leadership
- Annual Summit: 22-23 June, 2022: #Innovation
- Winter Meetup: 17th November, 2022: #DriveChange

About the Women Automotive Network:

The Women Automotive Network is the fastest-growing platform for automotive diversity and technology discussions, - made possible by their popular online community and events.

The Network aims to be at the forefront of change in 2022, through their rapidly growing community of 6,600+ members on LinkedIn, and through their events and content (each of which tackles diversity issues).

George Taylor
Women Automotive Network
email us here
