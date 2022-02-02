Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,905 in the last 365 days.

Manage iPads at school easily and securely with AppTec MDM

Apple School Manager MDM

Apple School Manager

With the AppTec Mobile Device Manager (MDM), schools and training centres can now manage iPads and content for the classroom conveniently and securely.

AppTec has proven in numerous project examples that the current product orientation and the steadily growing portfolio particularly meet the customers' requirements for Unified Endpoint Management.”
— Crisp Research
NEW YORK, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tablets and other digital media enable teachers and students to access classroom content at any time and from any location - whether at home or at school. The central contact point for teachers and students with iPads and other Apple devices is the Apple School Manager (ASM). The web-based portal can be used to provide and manage iPads, iPhones, Apple TV and Mac computers as well as all content used in school.

With the AppTec Mobile Device Manager (MDM), which is now available at AppTec, the management and provision of devices and content in school and training environments can be carried out particularly efficiently and easily. AppTec MDM now has an interface that makes it easy to integrate Apple School Manager. This makes it possible to reliably control iPads and content centrally and effectively secure data – regardless of whether it is a school device or a user device.

AppTec Mobile Device Manager easy to integrate

The solution is suitable for use in traditional school settings as well as in other adult education settings such as businesses, government agencies or other training organisations. All the administrator has to do is import the structure - e.g. for user rights, profiles, app assignment, etc. - into AppTec MDM after defining it to suit his or her organization.

Create managed Apple IDs

AppTec MDM can be used to create managed Apple IDs that give teachers and students access to Apple services, such as iCloud storage, the Schoolwork app and allow collaboration with iWork and Notes.

Designing virtual lessons to fit

New devices, users and apps can be added and configured automatically via AppTec MDM. This way, teachers and students can start teaching immediately after launching their iPads. Apps and books purchased via ASM can be distributed directly to specific teachers, students or classes with the AppTec MDM.

Secure EU-branded product at an affordable licence price

The AppTec Mobile Device Manager was developed in Germany and Switzerland and complies with the strict EU data protection regulations (DSGVO). The solution is intuitive to use and includes comprehensive service and technical support. Schools can use the AppTec MDM for only 0.39 euros per device and month.

Contact and further information:

More information about the AppTec Device Manager and the integration with the Apple School Manager at
https://www.apptec360.com/apple-school-management/

Sahin Tugcular
AppTec
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mobile Device Management by AppTec

You just read:

Manage iPads at school easily and securely with AppTec MDM

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.