International Association for Suicide Prevention 10th Asia Pacific Conference

The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) will host their 10th Asia Pacific Conference in Gold Coast, Australia from 3rd-5th May 2022.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) will host their 10th Asia Pacific Conference in Gold Coast, Australia from 3rd-5th May 2022.
Held in partnership with Australia’s National Mental Health Commission, LivingWorks Australia and Roses In The Ocean, this APAC Conference is set to be a uniquely intimate opportunity to share expertise, knowledge and insights among peers within the field of suicide prevention.
The APAC conference aims to offer a truly collaborative space, providing an engaging platform for conversation and learning. A key focus will be placed on considerations, evidence and challenges around suicide prevention in lower and middle income countries, and within indigenous communities, alongside the integration of a lived and living experience perspective throughout. Focus will also be given to suicide prevention and emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.
IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor says that the 10th IASP APAC Conference is a well-timed opportunity; “gathering regional perspectives and insights on responses to COVID-19, and other issues within this programme, is fundamental in informing and advancing our work in suicide prevention, particularly enabling the opportunity to learn from lower and middle income countries and vulnerable communities.”
Strengthening conversations throughout are bursary opportunities enabling individuals with varied experiences and backgrounds to attend. Opportunities are extended to those with lived experience, individuals from regional lower and middle income countries, indigenous community members, military and veteran personnel and early career researchers.
“Lived experience and living experience is central to best practice in suicide prevention and is a key recommendation in Australia’s National Suicide Prevention Final Advice report. Broadening the national suicide prevention approach must be informed by what people experiencing suicidal distress really need,” National Mental Health Commission CEO and the Prime Minister’s Suicide Prevention Adviser Christine Morgan said.
“We encourage all people with lived experience of suicidal ideation, attempt or the tragic loss of a loved one to suicide, to consider applying for a bursary and how your experience can contribute to the IASP APAC program. Your voices are crucial to guiding a genuine shift in our response to mental health, wellbeing and suicide prevention reform.”
Early bird registration for the 10th IASP Asia Pacific Conference are now OPEN. Bursary applications are being accepted. The deadline for bursary applications is 15th February 2022. The Conference will be fully hybrid and therefore opportunities for joining are both in person and virtually. For more information and registration: https://www.iasp.info/apac-home/
Registration: https://www.iasp.info/apac-home/
Bursaries: https://www.iasp.info/apac-home/bursaries/
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
National Mental Health Commission Australia provides evidence and advice on ways to continuously improve Australia’s mental health and suicide prevention system, and act as a catalyst for change to achieve those improvements. The National Mental Health Commission is an official partner for the IASP 31st World Congress. https://www.mentalhealthcommission.gov.au/
Roses in the Ocean, Australia is a lead organisation for lived experience of suicide in Australia, focused on building a safe, trained & supported Lived Experience 'Workforce' with the expertise and skills needed to bring the lived experience as a voice of change in all aspects of suicide prevention. https://rosesintheocean.com.au/
LivingWorks Australia is the world’s leading suicide intervention training provider. They believe that suicide is preventable, & everyone can learn to play a life-saving role. With an array of integrated training programs to meet every need, they’ve been providing communities and organisations with suicide prevention solutions for over 35 years.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/
Journalists reporting on this event are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
General guidance for communicating about suicide:
https://mindframe.org.au/suicide/communicating-about-suicide
