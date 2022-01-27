Water pumping in Athens in case of flood
Apofraxeis Antoniou has been active in the field of blockages for many years. But in addition to sewer blockages, we also undertake the pumping of rainwater from flooded basements and garages.”ATHINA, ATHENS, GREECE, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water pumping in Athens is a service done by Apofraxeis Antoniou, so that the pumping of water is done according to the protection of the environment.
If a basement, a warehouse, an elevator shaft or a garage is flooded, call a workshop that provides blockage services in Athens for emergency situations and has all the necessary means to solve that kind of problems.
Of course, special vehicles and high-efficiency pumps are required for pumping dirty water. Special tools are used, such as a water pump and a portable surface pump to get the job done successfully.
During the winter, but sometimes also during the summer months, the rainfall is so heavy that some basements of homes, factories and warehouses get flooded with mud and water. To remove the water requires the drastic intervention of a serious water pumping company. Antoniou has the equipment and know-how that enables immediate intervention and effectively, removing water and mud in a very short time.
Pumping equipment include powerful pumps that suck water at high speed and inject it into tankers that have different sizes so that they can move anywhere. Water pumping due to floods is an emergency service and thus takes place almost immediately as it precedes the rest of the blockage services.
Executive staff is required with extensive experience in pumping water, as well as in the sealing of drains, sewers and networks. Pumping water emergency services come anywhere in Athens to quickly empty flooded spaces like:
• garages,
• basements,
• warehouses,
• pumping stations
Rainwater pumping
Rainwater pumping is the collection of water from surfaces such as roofs or paved areas. Perhaps the main reason to have stagnant water in various places is the poor condition of the sewerage network. That is the result of outdated sewer system, inadequate maintenance and many unrepaired faults.
In addition, clogged sewer pipes from sewage, stones and rubble interrupt the flow of water resulting in flooding all dreaded areas. Clogged wells are another major issue.
The sudden rains are characteristic of the Athenian climate, something that worsens the situation significantly. Unfortunately, the forest areas of the city have been deforested dramatically due to fires and the water easily escapes into an outdated sewer system.
In any case that has flooded an area or there is stagnant water must be addressed immediately because there are basic rules of hygiene. Also, in a next downpour the problem will take on greater damage and there may be risk to the integrity of the residents of the building.
The most basic thing to keep in mind to make sure that basements will not be flooded, for example, is the condition of the network.
This means that the network must regularly be maintained by cleaning the piping, as well as inspecting it for damages, blockages and leaks. If a blockage is found in a pipeline, it must be cleaned and if a fault is found, it must be repaired.
The basic information that should professional plumbers have for carrying out water pumping are:
• Knowledge and experience in the subject.
• Immediate response to flood emergencies.
• Availability of powerful suction pumps.
• Wide range of tanker sizes. The volume of wastewater might be small or large and has to be serviced immediately with the appropriate vehicle that has the required tank.
• Affordable prices
Prices for water pumping services are determined by the following factors:
• The volume of water and wastewater
• The altitude difference between the tanker and the level of the flooded area
• The difficulty of accessing the flooded space
• Duration and difficulty of pumping
Apofraxeis Antoniou has all these required elements to provide with reliable water pumping services in case of an emergency in Athens and surrounding areas.
