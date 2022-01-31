Aimesoft Multimodal AI Lab won the best presentation award at RIVF 2021
Aimesoft AIMAI Lab's paper on fake news detection algorithm won the best presentation award at the RIVF 2021 Conference.
With this research, our technology can help improve transparency around fake claims and misinformation, also prevent negative influences not only on social media networks but also in real life.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A research team from Aimesoft Multimodal Artificial Intelligence Lab (AIMAI Lab) won the best presentation award at the 15th IEEE RIVF International Conference on Computing and Communication Technologies (RIVF 2021).
— Dr. Minh Pham, Director of AIMAI Lab
RIVF (Research, Innovation and Vision for the Future) is a scientific conference for researchers and practitioners to explore cutting-edge ideas, discuss problems and share their research results in various disciplines of computing and communications.
The research team from AIMAI Lab received the best presentation award for the technical paper “Multimodal Fusion with BERT and Attention Mechanism for fake news detection”.
Fake news detection is an important task for increasing the reliability of the information on the Internet since fake news is spreading fast on social media and has a negative effect on our society. The World Wide Web contains data in diverse formats such as text, video, and audio. Detecting fake news from online published documents with unstructured formats (such as news, articles, videos, and audio) is difficult because this requires detailed research and deep expertise. Recently, computational techniques can be used to detect anomalies that identify a text article that is deceptive in nature from articles that are based on facts. In the paper, the research team from AIMAI Lab presented a novel method for detecting fake news by fusing multi-modal features that are derived from textual and visual data. The data fusion process, which is a core technology in multimodal AI, generates important features to improve the accuracy of various AI models. Experimental results in the paper on the MediaEval 2016 dataset showed that the proposed multimodal AI model outperformed existing models in fake news detection.
“With this research, our technology can help improve transparency around fake claims and misinformation. It is also an effective tool for journalists and media agencies to deal with inadequacies in information control, and prevent negative influences not only on social media networks but also in real life,” said Dr. Minh Pham, Director of AIMAI Lab.
AIMAI Lab is a research laboratory inside Aimesoft Inc., which focuses on the research and development of Multimodal AI technologies and applications, such as Natural language processing, Speech processing, Computer Vision, and Data mining technologies.
About Aimesoft
Aimesoft is an AI product and solution company based in San Jose, California. Aimesoft focuses on Multimodal AI, a new AI paradigm that combines multiple input sources (text, voice, image, numerical data) to achieve high performance. The main product of the company is the Multimodal AI software ecosystem Aimenicorn. Aimesoft has deployed more than 100 applications of Multimodal AI to the global market. For more details, please visit https://www.aimesoft.com/
Linda Scher - Business Development Executive
Aimesoft Inc
+1 415-818-0338
press@aimesoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn