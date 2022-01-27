Submit Release
Over 93 per cent of employees vaccinated at Gazprom and core subsidiaries of gas business

The Management Committee took note of the information about the results of the efforts undertaken in 2021 to vaccinate the employees of the Gazprom Group against COVID-19, as well as the status of health & disease control measures implemented to curb the spread of infection at Gazprom, its subsidiaries and entities.

It was highlighted that Gazprom continues to pursue a set of mandatory measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Conditions are in place for voluntary vaccination and booster vaccination of the Group's employees. Specialized medical stations with a constant and sufficient supply of vaccines are operating at corporate medical facilities and remote production sites. Employees can at their convenience consult a doctor and get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A total of 93.6 per cent of personnel at the parent company and the core subsidiaries of the gas business have been vaccinated to date.

Gazprom continues to monitor the epidemiological situation at the Group's facilities. The task force is collecting and analyzing relevant information on a continuous basis. Currently, some employees of the Gazprom Group are working from home due to the nationwide spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The production facilities of Russia's Unified Gas Supply System are operating as planned.

