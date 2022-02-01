Zinc-air Batteries Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 607.8 Million By 2028 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
The US leading the market with 50%. Europe comes in second with a 15% market share.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Zinc-Air Batteries market size is estimated to be worth US$ 418.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 607.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the review period.
Major factors driving the growth of the Zinc-Air Batteries market
The zinc-air batteries market is being driven by the increasing usage of zinc-air batteries as power sources in remote railway signaling and navigation aid systems. Zinc-air batteries are being used in various healthcare devices such as small hearing aids to cardiac telemetry monitors for continuous monitoring, which will boost market value. Increasing use of Zinc-air batteries for communication receivers such as email devices, pagers, and other message tools in the telecommunications sector.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ZINC-AIR BATTERIES MARKET
The increasing use of zinc-air batteries in the various end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of zinc-air battery market size. For example, zinc-air batteries are used in traffic-signaling systems, including LED traffic lights, traffic signs, and a variety of traffic signals. Because traffic lights with a short shelf life can cause accidents, the demand for zinc-air batteries, which have a long shelf life, has surged. Furthermore, Zinc-air batteries are employed in the medical business, particularly in hearing aids, as they provide power in a variety of temperatures, guaranteeing that the hearing aid functions well.
Massive energy storage systems are required for the deployment of renewable solar and wind energy. The use of energy-efficient metals such as vanadium, cobalt, and lithium in storage batteries is a high-cost solution. As a result, the solar and wind industries are showing interest in zinc-air batteries. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of zinc-air battery market size.
Manufacturers of zinc-air batteries are expected to benefit from favorable government initiatives and legislation aimed at replacing mercury button cells with zinc-air batteries in the coming years.
ZINC-AIR BATTERIES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
Based on type, Due to an increase in demand for batteries with a long shelf life and durability, demand for rechargeable zinc-air batteries is predicted to grow rapidly throughout the projected period.
Based on region, the market for zinc-air batteries in the Asia Pacific has a lot of room for expansion. Due to the region's significant growth in the automotive and electronics industries, the region is projected to offer market growth possibilities in the near future.
Key Companies
- Rayovac (Spectrum)
- Energizer
- Arotech
- Duracell
- Power one
- Camelion
- Panasonic
- House of Batteries
- EnZinc
- Jauch group
- Toshiba
- NEXcell
- Renata SA
- ZAF Energy System
- ZeniPower
- Konnoc
Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Type
- Primary (Non-rechargeable)
- Secondary (Rechargeable)
- Mechanical Recharge
Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Application
- Hearing Aid
- Medical
- Other
Zinc-Air Batteries Breakdown Data by Regions
The key regions covered in the Zinc-Air Batteries market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
