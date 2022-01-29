A low vision expert, Dr. George Kornfeld, continues to change the lives of people with macular degeneration
Dr. Kornfeld is a low vision practitioner from Upstate New York with over 50 years of experienceUSA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. George Kornfeld, a low vision specialist with over 50 years of experience, heads Low Vision Optometry of Western New York, a low vision optometry practice in Rochester, New York. Established in 1993, Dr. Kornfeld also has satellite offices in Syracuse, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Elmira, and Scranton, Pennsylvania. Low vision can occur due to several eye conditions such as macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, albinism, post-stroke, etc.
“Through our state-of-the-art precision low vision eyewear, we aim to bring happiness back in the lives of our patients. We aim to give people a chance to enjoy their daily activities,” said Dr. Kornfeld. “February is national age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and low vision awareness month. We want to utilize this opportunity to educate the masses on world-class solutions available so that people can live their lives independently,” said Dr. Kornfeld, a member of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists.
Dr. Kornfeld collaborates with other eye specialists such as fellow optometrists, ophthalmologists, retina specialists, and occupational therapists and encourages collaborative care for patients. “I believe many people do not understand the different specializations in eye practice. A low vision specialist is different from a general optometrist or retina specialist. We are educating the public of this key differentiator and encouraging other practitioners to guide their patients who could be doing the things they love again.” he further added.
Trained in Richard Shuldiner OD/ William Feinbloom, OD Philosophy & Methods for Providing Low Vision Care™, Dr. George Kornfeld and fellow low vision practitioners have been instrumental in expanding the reach of the low vision specialists’ community, and a lot of work remains to be done. “The American Academy of Ophthalmology declared referring low vision patients to vision rehabilitation services is the standard of care. However, people still need to be made aware of custom low vision prescription glasses, much like hearing aids, that help people with vision loss in their daily life.”
The process at Low Vision Optometry of Western New York starts with a detailed session with the doctor deep-diving into the patient’s history and preparing a plan of action. Dr. Kornfeld performs a specialized, complex refraction to evaluate the refractive error. Further, a low vision testing chart, developed by William Feinbloom, O.D., Ph.D. - a pioneer in the field of low vision - is employed to determine the extent of the patient’s visual impairment.
“We carry out a comprehensive exam, after which patients may be prescribed low vision eyewear, including bioptic telescopes, prismatic reading glasses, side vision awareness glasses®, E-Scoop® glasses, and more,” he added.
To know more about Dr. Kornfeld’s low vision services, visit https://www.kornfeldlowvision.com.
About Dr. George Kornfeld
Dr. Kornfeld, in his illustrious career spanning over 50 years, has been instrumental in establishing a low vision clinic at The Lighthouse, a rehabilitation institution in Haifa, Israel, and low vision services at the Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY. He received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry and a Low Vision Section member. Dr. Kornfeld is a Fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists.
Website: https://kornfeldlowvision.com/
Dr. George Kornfeld
Low Vision Optometry of Western New York
+1 585-271-7320
gskornfeld@rochester.rr.com