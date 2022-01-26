AB596 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-26
WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 34.08 (2), 38.20 (2) (e), 67.12 (12) (a), 705.04 (2) (intro.), 705.04 (2g) and 705.06 (3); and to create 66.0440, 101.02 (7m) and 705.06 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: P.O.D. accounts and loan obligations to financial institutions; payments for public deposit losses in failed financial institutions; automated teller machines; prohibiting requiring access boxes on buildings owned by financial institutions; promissory notes of certain public bodies; and repealing rules promulgated by the Department of Financial Institutions. (FE)
Status: A - Financial Institutions
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/26/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
