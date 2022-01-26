AB75 in Sen: Representative Penterman added as a coauthor - 2022-01-26
WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 97.45 of the statutes; Relating to: labeling a food product as meat and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/26/2022 Sen.
|Representative Penterman added as a coauthor
|5/14/2021 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Agriculture, Ayes 11, Noes 2
|287
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab75