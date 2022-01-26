Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,596 in the last 365 days.

AB75 in Sen: Representative Penterman added as a coauthor - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to create 97.45 of the statutes; Relating to: labeling a food product as meat and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2022 Sen. Representative Penterman added as a coauthor  
5/14/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Agriculture, Ayes 11, Noes 2 287

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab75

You just read:

AB75 in Sen: Representative Penterman added as a coauthor - 2022-01-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.