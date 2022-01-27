Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want To Live | International Planetary Online Forum on May 7th, 2022

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Creative Society Project Creative Society

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERNATIONAL ONLINE FORUMHumanity's last war has begun. It is an undeclared war.For the first time in history, all of humanity is facing a common external enemy. This enemy is the climate. In the face of planetary danger, it is necessary to unite all people for the future of humanity. Because we are people, and we want to live. GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE is a large-scale and unprecedented event, organized thanks to the independent unification of millions of people from 180 countries on the Creative Society platform. It will be broadcast around the world on tens of thousands of channels on social and media platforms. The event is initiated and implemented on a volunteer basis by people's efforts and resources.For the first time in history, all of humanity is facing a common external enemy. This enemy is the climate. In the face of planetary danger, it is necessary to unite all people for the future of humanity. Because we are people, and we want to live.The purpose of the forum is to truthfully and objectively inform humanity about the increasing danger of climate and environmental disasters; to reflect the real scale of the multiple crises of the consumerist format of society, and to consider practical solutions to overcome all the crises by building the Creative Society.If you are an expert in any of the above-mentioned topics, or you are the one who knows in practice about the atrocities of the consumerist format, human slavery, and the problems of refugees, or if you are a witness to climate cataclysms, please contact us. Who else but you will tell the truth!We invite all honest and caring people to join the preparations for the forum already today.KEY TOPICS OF THE FORUM:---> Climate. Сommon enemy of the entire humanity---> Record-breaking speed of climate cataclysms. Why are the world media silent about the scale of threats?---> Modern collaborationism. Who plays on the side of humanity's common enemy?---> The true cause of global climate change. Who conceals the truth from people, and why?---> Influence of astronomic processes and their cyclicity on the climate---> Climate disasters from the perspective of eyewitnesses---> Refugees. Why does this concern everyone?---> Escalation of violence in society---> Slavery and human trafficking---> Critical environmental situation during escalating cataclysms as a threat of the planet’s destruction---> Threat of hunger and drinking water shortage on the planet---> Loan slavery. Problems and a solution---> How do climate change and the aggravating environmental situation affect human health?---> What environmental consequences have humanity’s thoughtless consumerist activity resulted in?---> The unpreparedness of rescue agencies for global cataclysms---> Why is it impossible to use innovative technology for the benefit of all people in the consumerist format of society?---> Urgent need to mobilize and unite all the forces of humanity---> Practical solutions to all crises by building the Creative SocietyEveryone is welcome to join in preparation! To participate in the international forum and take part in its preparation, please, write to: conferences@creativesociety.comOfficial website of the international project CREATIVE SOCIETY: https://creativesociety.com International Conference "Global Crisis. Time for the Truth" December 4, 2021, with simultaneous interpretation into 100 languages: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-time-for-the-truth #globalcrisis #time4truth#CreativeSociety #GlobalCrisis #wewanttolive

