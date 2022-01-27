Indoor backup of home furnace with clean battery generators from Dory Power
Automatic and uninterruptible power supplyCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power outages in winter is of grave concerns for families and households to stay warm and comfort. However, using gas/diesel generators for backup power is polluting, noisy, and only for outdoor uses due to the deadly carbon monoxide emission. Dory Power company, an innovative manufacturer located in Cleveland, Ohio, produces portable battery generators to provide clean, automatic and long-time backup power. The Dory battery generators have no emissions, no noises and no vibrations during usage, making them perfect for indoor backup power supply.
The battery generators from Dory Power are designed for fully automated backup, with an automatic switch installed inside. They just need to be plugged in between a wall outlet and the home furnace to be backed up. No need to install a costly transfer switch. When the grid power is available, the electrical power of the home furnace is always supplied from the grid, while at the same time the Dory battery generators will be charged to full to get ready for next use.
Upon a power outage, the Dory battery generators will be automatically switched to battery mode, within 10 Milliseconds, to supply battery power to the furnace. When the grid power restores, the electrical power of the furnace will be automatically switched back to grid power, leaving the battery in a stand-by mode.
Currently Dory Power offers three portable battery generators:
• B2700 model with 2.69 kWh capacity and 2 KW power
• B5000 model with 5.17 kWh capacity and 2.5 KW power,
• B7000 model with 7.16 kWh capacity and 3 KW power.
The Dory B7000 battery generator is the most powerful portable battery generator in the world, providing the longest backup time among all types of battery generators. Using a Dory B7000 could power a home furnace for 3-5 days, depending on the furnace model. Dory battery generators can be connected in series to extend the backup time. For example, using two connected B7000 can back up a home furnace for 6-10 days.
“Per hour use, the Dory battery generators only cost about $0.8 on the charged electricity and capital cost. The life expectancy of Dory battery can last over 10 years, or can be charged/discharged for 40000 hours, while a portable gas/diesel generator can only be used for 2000 hours”, explained Amy Young, business manager of Dory Power.
The safety of Dory battery generators is strictly controlled through three layers of on-board safety management systems. The batteries used in Dory battery generators are lithium iron phosphate batteries, the safest lithium ion battery technology. The batteries have been certified to the UL 1642, IEC 62619 and UN38.3 standards, with demonstrated safety and performance under extreme application conditions. “Safety is our top priority. The Dory battery generators are built with the highest standard of quality, in an all-metal structure and enclosure. They are designed for plug and play, no installation and no maintenance needed”, Amy emphasized.
---------------------------------
Dory Power, located in Cleveland Ohio, is an innovative battery technology company dedicated to design, manufacture and supply of clean, safe, affordable and sustainable battery power systems for energy storage and backup power supply.
The Dory Power website is: www.dorypower.com
Media contact: service@dorypower.com
Dory Power
https://www.dorypower.com/
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn