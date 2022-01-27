Fabuleaf Offers Tips for Celebrating CBD Month
We want our customers to trust our products, gain the benefits of using them”FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, US, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January is National CBD Month, making it a great time to put the spotlight on the benefits of using CBD products. Many people have heard of CBD, but are not sure how it may help them. While CBD can help a lot of people with their issues, it’s important to make sure that you know a little about it, and what it may do for you.
“Our priority is to provide the highest quality full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products on the market,” states Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf. “We want our customers to trust our products, gain the benefits of using them, and tell their friends about their experience. Plus we offer a complete refund to anyone who is not satisfied with their purchase because we believe in our products.”
Fabuleaf also offers excellent education on their website to help bring more awareness to the power of the flower. To learn more about fabuleaf or to view the full spectrum hemp flower CBD products they offer, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
There are numerous benefits of using CBD. In addition to it being used to help treat a variety of mental health conditions, many people find that it’s beneficial for such things as getting better sleep and reducing anxiety. In fact, a study published in The Permanent Journal, reports that CBD provides a calming effect in the central nervous system, benefiting those who have sleep and anxiety issues. They also report that they saw no evidence of safety issues.
CBD, according to the National Institutes of Health, helps reduce chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, helps to reduce chronic pain, and helps to improve spasticity symptoms in multiple sclerosis patients. Customers who have used fabuleaf CBD oil softgels report that they help improve sleep, reduce stress and anxiety, increase energy and concentration, and are easier to swallow than other varieties.
All fabuleaf full spectrum hemp flower CBD products are made from the flower of the plant and that’s it, no seeds, no stems, no leaves, only the flower which is the premium part of the plant. Our farm partner located in Colorado is certified organic and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and is a vertically integrated farm, meaning there is no middle man or woman. Like farm-to-table in the restaurant business, fabuleaf products are seed to sale, and it’s important to know where your CBD comes from.
About Fabuleaf
Founded in 2018 by Leah Gregg, a pharmaceutical veteran, the company offers a line of high-quality full spectrum hemp flower CBD products. The company places a high commitment to product safety, quality, and ensuring that customers are happy with their purchase. Their mission is to help people feel the best they can naturally. To learn more about fabuleaf, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
